Project declaration approved, the project is on track!
Following the public inquiry held from 14 October to 13 November 2024, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the project declaration for the Bus Bords de Marne on 10 April 2025. This project provides for the creation of a new high-performance bus line running mainly on dedicated lanes between Val de Fontenay and Chelles-Gournay.
This project declaration follows the favourable opinion of the independent commission of inquiry. It records the continuation of the project and specifies the commitments of Île-de-France Mobilités for the continuation of the studies in order to respond to the reservations and recommendations of the commission of inquiry. It also paves the way for obtaining the declaration of public utility, which must be the subject of an inter-prefectural decision.
A project of general interest
The Bus Bords de Marne project aims to reduce and make bus journey times more reliable, and to offer more comfort to passengers.
It offers a fine service to the territory and easier access to the current and future public transport network serving the stations of Val de Fontenay, Neuilly-Plaisance and Chelles-Gournay (RER A and E; T1, line P, M15 and M16 in the long term). It also supports major regional development projects.
Finally, this project contributes to a better quality of life with the requalification of public spaces, and by facilitating the use of active modes (bicycles and pedestrians) through the integration of safe cycle paths and comfortable sidewalks.
At the end of the public inquiry and in view of all the elements, the commission of inquiry considered that the results of the project were positive for the community, and issued a favourable opinion.
The Bus Bords de Marne project continues in the light of the conclusions of the commission of inquiry
The lifting of the reservations of the commission of inquiry following the public inquiry
In order to remove the two reservations made by the commission of inquiry, Île-de-France Mobilités undertakes in its project declaration to:
- Continue to improve the design of the facilities around the Neuilly-Plaisance RER station in order to guarantee the safety of the flow of all users (buses, motorists, pedestrians, cycles), by relying on a qualified inspection body approved on the issue of safety.
- Exclude the Pérotin car park in Chelles from the perimeter of the project's declaration of public utility and continue discussions with the City of Chelles on parking, in connection with the planned development on Avenue du Maréchal Foch.
Commitments following the recommendations of the commission of inquiry
Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to:
- Continue discussions and actions with a view to improving bus line 113 between now and the arrival of the Bus Bords de Marne, in conjunction with local authorities, road managers, and the operator of line 113
- Update the studies to assess the impact of the project on road traffic
- Study alternatives for the integration of the Bus Bords de Marne between Neuilly-Plaisance and Le Perreux-sur-Marne likely to reduce the risk of traffic congestion in this sector, while ensuring that satisfactory performance is maintained for the Bus Bords de Marne
- Study the possibility of creating an additional station on Avenue Foch between those planned for "Rue du Port" and "Pointe de Gournay"
- Seek optimizations in order to reduce or at least maintain the cost of the project presented to the public inquiry
Next steps:
- the decision of the prefects of Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis and Seine-et-Marne who must decide on the public utility of the project by mid-2025
- the continuation of studies to refine the design of the project (the next phase known as the "pre-project")