Public inquiry: see you at the public meeting on November 5 at 7:30 p.m.!
The public meeting on the Bus Bords de Marne project will be held on Tuesday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m., at the Neuilly-sur-Marne Town Hall (Salle des permanences).
Come and find out about the project, express your opinion and ask your questions to the project team, in the presence of the commission of inquiry.
Mr. Jean-Pierre CHAULET, initially president of the commission of inquiry on the "Bus Bords de Marne" project, is unable to carry out this mission for personal reasons beyond his control. The chairmanship of the above-mentioned public inquiry is transferred to Mr. Jean-Marie PAULOT and Mrs. Sylvie COMBEAU, who joins the commission of inquiry as a full member.
Composition of the Committee of Inquiry
- Mr. Jean-Marie PAULOT - President
- Mrs. Brigitte BOURDONCLE - Investigating Commissioner
- Mrs. Sylvie COMBEAU - Investigating Commissioner