Discover all the developments of the Bus Bords de Marne project since the preliminary consultation!

The project has undergone numerous changes, in collaboration with all the local authorities and partners concerned, in order to take into account your opinions and remarks expressed during the preliminary consultation held in 2020-2021. This study work resulted in the finalisation of the project's Schematic Diagram, which was approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 7 December 2023. This document presents the technical characteristics of the Bus Bords de Marne, its route, its stations, its cost and its schedule.

The website of the Bus Bords de Marne project has been revamped to present these changes, offering an overview of the project's objectives and the development principles adopted at this stage. You will be able to explore the route of the Bus Bords de Marne by sector, thanks to a focus on 7 distinct sections, each illustrated with perspectives, a video on board the future Bus Bords de Marne and a 360° view of the stations. You will also find thenext steps for dialogue.