Newsletter n°2: the project is taking shape!

Since the consultation prior to the winter of 2020-2021, and its assessment in the spring of 2021, the Bus Bords de Marne project has been taking shape. Discover a progress report on the progress of the project in the newsletter n°2!

The preliminary studies have fed into numerous exchanges with the local authorities, making it possible to specify the different components of the project while integrating the lessons learned from the consultation. After this phase of work, the Schematic will be finalized at the end of 2023 and will serve as a support for the public inquiry. This Schematic Diagram details the final route, the insertion, the cost and the timetable of the project: it is an essential step in the definition of any public transport project.

2 new dialogue meetings are scheduled: