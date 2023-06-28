Still a few places available to participate in the workshop-focus tomorrow morning on the "Carrefour Leclerc / Triangle Val de Fontenay" area
Publication date: January 22, 2021
Tomorrow, Saturday 23 January 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the workshop-focus on the "Carrefour Leclerc / Triangle Val de Fontenay" area will take place.
There are still 15 places available! Register here
The workshop will take place as follows:
- INTRODUCTION
- PART 1: Presentation of the sector: General Leclerc's crossroads in Val de Fontenay
- PART 2: Workshop in sub-groups
- PART 3: Restitution in plenary
- CONCLUSION