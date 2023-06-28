Bus

New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay

Still a few places available to participate in the workshop-focus tomorrow morning on the "Carrefour Leclerc / Triangle Val de Fontenay" area

Published on

  -  

Updated on

Publication date: January 22, 2021

Tomorrow, Saturday 23 January 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the workshop-focus on the "Carrefour Leclerc / Triangle Val de Fontenay" area will take place.

There are still 15 places available! Register here

The workshop will take place as follows:

  • INTRODUCTION
  • PART 1: Presentation of the sector: General Leclerc's crossroads in Val de Fontenay
  • PART 2: Workshop in sub-groups
  • PART 3: Restitution in plenary
  • CONCLUSION