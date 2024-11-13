Public inquiry from 14 October to 13 November 2024: get informed and express yourself!
The Bus Bords de Marne project is entering a public inquiry, an important step. Its purpose is to collect all opinions on the project in order to enable the Commission of Inquiry to formulate a reasoned opinion on its public utility.
How to give your opinion and participate in the public inquiry?
During the 4 weeks of inquiry, from October 14 to November 13, 2024, several methods are offered to you to exchange with one or more of the members of the independent commission of inquiry, to report your opinions and questions on the project.
Participate in the public meeting
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Neuilly-sur-Marne City Hall, in the wedding hall, on the first floor
Consult the investigation file and give your opinion
- On the website dedicated to the investigation: www.registre-numerique.fr/dup-projet-bus-bord-de-marne
- On the premises of the permanences and in the 3 prefectures concerned
- By letter to the commission of inquiry: to the president of the commission of inquiry of the Bus Bord de Marne project
Prefecture of Val-de-Marne
DCPPAT/BEPUP
21/29 avenue du Général de Gaulle
94 000 CRETEIL
- By email to the commission of inquiry: [email protected]
You can also consult the information file here.
Talk to the commission of inquiry
Permanences at the town hall
Perreux-sur-Marne town hall:
On the first floor, in the committee room
- Tuesday, October 15 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Monday, October 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Wednesday 13 November from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
City of Fontenay-sous-Bois
Technical Services and Urban Planning, Urban Development Department, 6 rue de l'Ancienne Mairie
- Tuesday, October 15 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Friday, November 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Neuilly-Plaisance Town Hall
Elected Officials' Room
- Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 8 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Neuilly-sur-Marne Town Hall
On the second floor, in the Guérin room
- Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Thursday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Friday 8 November from 15:00 to 18:00
Gagny Town Hall
Salon Lucien Millet
- Monday 14 October from 14:00 to 17:00
- Tuesday, October 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Gournay-sur-Marne Town Hall
Wedding Hall
- Friday, October 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Chelles Town Hall
Municipal Council Chamber
- Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Mobile Hotlines
- Val de Fontenay station: on the forecourt of the RER station, Tuesday 29 October from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm
- Neuilly-Plaisance station: on the forecourt of the RER station, Tuesday 29 October from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- Chelles-Gournay station: on the forecourt of the RER station, Monday 4 November from 14:00 to 17:00
Find all the information on the website dedicated to the public inquiry