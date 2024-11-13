Public inquiry from 14 October to 13 November 2024: get informed and express yourself!

The Bus Bords de Marne project is entering a public inquiry, an important step. Its purpose is to collect all opinions on the project in order to enable the Commission of Inquiry to formulate a reasoned opinion on its public utility.

How to give your opinion and participate in the public inquiry?

During the 4 weeks of inquiry, from October 14 to November 13, 2024, several methods are offered to you to exchange with one or more of the members of the independent commission of inquiry, to report your opinions and questions on the project.

Participate in the public meeting

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Neuilly-sur-Marne City Hall, in the wedding hall, on the first floor

Consult the investigation file and give your opinion

On the website dedicated to the investigation: www.registre-numerique.fr/dup-projet-bus-bord-de-marne

On the premises of the permanences and in the 3 prefectures concerned

By letter to the commission of inquiry: to the president of the commission of inquiry of the Bus Bord de Marne project

Prefecture of Val-de-Marne

DCPPAT/BEPUP

21/29 avenue du Général de Gaulle

94 000 CRETEIL

Prefecture of Val-de-Marne DCPPAT/BEPUP 21/29 avenue du Général de Gaulle 94 000 CRETEIL By email to the commission of inquiry: [email protected]

You can also consult the information file here.

Talk to the commission of inquiry

Permanences at the town hall

Perreux-sur-Marne town hall:

On the first floor, in the committee room

Tuesday, October 15 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Monday, October 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday 13 November from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

City of Fontenay-sous-Bois

Technical Services and Urban Planning, Urban Development Department, 6 rue de l'Ancienne Mairie

Tuesday, October 15 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Friday, November 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Neuilly-Plaisance Town Hall

Elected Officials' Room

Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Friday, November 8 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Neuilly-sur-Marne Town Hall

On the second floor, in the Guérin room

Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Friday 8 November from 15:00 to 18:00

Gagny Town Hall

Salon Lucien Millet

Monday 14 October from 14:00 to 17:00

Tuesday, October 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Gournay-sur-Marne Town Hall

Wedding Hall

Friday, October 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Chelles Town Hall

Municipal Council Chamber

Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Mobile Hotlines

Val de Fontenay station: on the forecourt of the RER station, Tuesday 29 October from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm

Neuilly-Plaisance station: on the forecourt of the RER station, Tuesday 29 October from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Chelles-Gournay station: on the forecourt of the RER station, Monday 4 November from 14:00 to 17:00

Find all the information on the website dedicated to the public inquiry