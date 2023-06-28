Public inquiry on the project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub
Published on-
Updated on
Publication date: April 23, 2021
From April 23 to May 26, 2021, the public inquiry on the project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub, organized by the Val-de-Marne prefecture, is being held.
The Val de Fontenay cluster and the Bus Bords de Marne
The Val de Fontenay hub project includes the redevelopment of the public space around the station and in particular the requalification of the bus hub. At this stage of the studies, it includes the arrival of the Bus Bords de Marne terminus in the bus hub and takes into account its Carnot/Bobet station facing the Allée des Sablons. The teams of the two projects (Bus Bords de Marne and Pole Val de Fontenay) are working closely together and the lessons learned from the Bus Bords de Marne consultation will feed into the next studies to deepen the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay hub-station.
The context of the Val de Fontenay station hub redevelopment project
The Val de Fontenay station hub will undergo profound changes by 2035: its ridership will increase by 115% due to the commissioning of new public transport lines (Tram T1, Metro 1, Metro 15 and RER E extended to the west and the Bus Bords de Marne) and nearly 600,000 m² of urban projects are planned in the surrounding area. To support these changes and improve the operation of the station and its access by all modes of transport, the Val-de-Fontenay hub will be completely redeveloped.
To find out more about the project and participate in the public inquiry:
Visit the project's website: reamenagement-gare-val-de-fontenay.fr/lenquete-publique
Download the project information file presented to the inquiry.