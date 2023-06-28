Publication date: April 23, 2021

From April 23 to May 26, 2021, the public inquiry on the project to redevelop the Val de Fontenay station hub, organized by the Val-de-Marne prefecture, is being held.

The Val de Fontenay cluster and the Bus Bords de Marne

The Val de Fontenay hub project includes the redevelopment of the public space around the station and in particular the requalification of the bus hub. At this stage of the studies, it includes the arrival of the Bus Bords de Marne terminus in the bus hub and takes into account its Carnot/Bobet station facing the Allée des Sablons. The teams of the two projects (Bus Bords de Marne and Pole Val de Fontenay) are working closely together and the lessons learned from the Bus Bords de Marne consultation will feed into the next studies to deepen the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay hub-station.