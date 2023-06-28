Tests of a bi-articulated bus at Chelles station

Publication date: April 14, 2023

As part of the studies for the Bus Bords de Marne project, gyration tests with a 24-metre bi-articulated bus used on the Metz Métropole network will be carried out at Chelles-Gournay station on Tuesday 18 April 2023 between 9:30 am and 12 pm.

Staff from Île-de-France Mobilités, local authorities, the municipal police and transporters will be present to ensure the smooth running of the tests, secure passenger flows in front of the station and manage traffic on Avenue de la Résistance.

The bus will arrive in the early morning by convoy on Avenue Gendarme Castermant (at the municipal workshops). The municipal police will also be present at this location to manage traffic.

We make every effort to minimize disruption during the testing period and thank you for your understanding.