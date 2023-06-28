End of the preliminary consultation on the bus project on the banks of the Marne!

Publication date: February 9, 2021

Three months after its launch, the preliminary consultation on the Bus Bords de Marne project ended on 8 February 2021. In total, more than 800 notices* were received between November 9, 2020 and February 8, 2021, via the website, the participatory card, the T-coupon or during the various meetings organized.

Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners would like to thank all the people who participated in the consultation on the Bus Bords de Marne project and who took the time to formulate their opinions and proposals.

In the coming weeks, the project team will take note of all these contributions, analyse them, and draw lessons and guidelines for future studies. All of this will be transcribed in a document called the "consultation report", which will then be approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités.

At the end of this process, the results of the consultation will be made public and made available on this website.

