End of the preliminary consultation on the bus project on the banks of the Marne!
Published on-
Updated on
Publication date: February 9, 2021
Three months after its launch, the preliminary consultation on the Bus Bords de Marne project ended on 8 February 2021. In total, more than 800 notices* were received between November 9, 2020 and February 8, 2021, via the website, the participatory card, the T-coupon or during the various meetings organized.
Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners would like to thank all the people who participated in the consultation on the Bus Bords de Marne project and who took the time to formulate their opinions and proposals.
In the coming weeks, the project team will take note of all these contributions, analyse them, and draw lessons and guidelines for future studies. All of this will be transcribed in a document called the "consultation report", which will then be approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités.
At the end of this process, the results of the consultation will be made public and made available on this website.
If you wish to be kept informed of the publication of the results of the consultation, and of the progress of the project, subscribe to the news here. You will receive a notification email for each new news.
Learn more about:
the decision-making process and the bodies of Ile-de-France Mobilités
The transport projects carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités are the result of partnership work carried out with all the local authorities and the funders.
Thus, at each major stage of a project, such as that of the Bus Bords de Marne, the project and the decisions are presented and discussed during various bodies (technical committees with the technical services, monitoring committee with elected officials and funders, etc.). Decisions are ultimately taken by the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités, which is made up of elected representatives from the Île-de-France Region and the departments, and representatives of EPCIs, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the National Federation of Transport Users' Associations.
*The final and consolidated figures will be communicated in the consultation report. They are still subject to change, especially while waiting to receive the last T-coupons sent by mail.
Photo caption: health measures were respected during all the meetings of the consultation (wearing of masks, hand disinfection with hydroalcoholic gel before any leaflet distribution).