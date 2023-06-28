Up-to-date schedules for traveller and local meetings!

Publication date: January 15, 2021

Following the Prime Minister's announcement on 14/01 bringing forward the curfew to 6:00 p.m. (health measures related to the pandemic), we inform you that traveler and local meetings are maintained on the same dates with new schedules:

Monday 18 January from 16:00 to 18:00 – Meeting of travellers and local

Forecourt of the Belvaux swimming pool between 2 stops of line 113 – Le Perreux-sur-Marne

Tuesday, January 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Passenger meeting

Val de Fontenay – Fontenay-sous-Bois station

Val de Fontenay – Fontenay-sous-Bois station

Sunday, January 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Proximity meeting

Avenue du Maréchal Foch in front of the Downtown Market – Neuilly Plaisance

Avenue du Maréchal Foch in front of the Downtown Market – Neuilly Plaisance

Tuesday 26 January from 4 pm to 6 pm – Travellers' meeting

Chelles-Gournay railway station

Chelles-Gournay railway station

Thursday, January 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Meeting of travelers and localities

Bus stop 113 – Place de la résistance – Neuilly-sur-Marne

Bus stop 113 – Place de la résistance – Neuilly-sur-Marne

