Articulated buses for line 113 while waiting for the Bus Bords de Marne

Publication date: June 22, 2022

Ile-de-France Mobilités is continuing its commitment to improve bus traffic, local services and passenger comfort in the short term. While waiting for the Bus Bords de Marne to be put into service, five standard buses on line 113 were replaced on 20 June 2022 by more spacious articulated buses.

The next step is to find a new site to accommodate a full fleet of articulated vehicles. Indeed, today the bus operational centres in the sector are saturated. Ile-de-France Mobilités is working in close collaboration with local authorities, and in particular with the city of Neuilly-sur-Marne, to offer you a more pleasant journey!