Bus

New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay

Register for the consultation workshop "Focus on the Maison Blanche and Ville-Evrard ZAC"!

Publication date: January 23, 2021

A workshop-focus on the area of the "ZAC Maison Blanche et Ville-Evrard" is organized by Ile-de-France Mobilités on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., by videoconference.

There are still a few places available!  To participate, register by clicking here

The workshop will take place as follows:

  • INTRODUCTION
  • PART 1: Presentation of the sector: from Ville-Evrard to the ZAC Maison Blanche, in Neuilly-sur-Marne
  • PART 2: Workshop in sub-groups: collection of opinions / remarks / contributions on the project presented
  • PART 3: Restitution of the work of the sub-groups in plenary
  • CONCLUSION