Bus

New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay

Register for the consultation workshop "Focus on the Leclerc crossroads and the Val de Fontenay triangle"!

Published on

  -  

Updated on

Publication date: January 19, 2021

A workshop-focus on the "Carrefour Leclerc / Val de Fontenay triangle" area is organized by Ile-de-France Mobilités this Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., by videoconference.

There are still a few places available!  To participate, register by clicking here

The workshop will take place as follows:

  • INTRODUCTION
  • PART 1: Presentation of the sector: from the crossroads of General Leclerc to Val de Fontenay
  • PART 2: Workshop in sub-groups: collection of opinions / remarks / contributions on the project presented
  • PART 3: Restitution of the work of the sub-groups in plenary
  • CONCLUSION