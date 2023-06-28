Register for the consultation workshop "Focus on the Leclerc crossroads and the Val de Fontenay triangle"!
Publication date: January 19, 2021
A workshop-focus on the "Carrefour Leclerc / Val de Fontenay triangle" area is organized by Ile-de-France Mobilités this Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., by videoconference.
There are still a few places available! To participate, register by clicking here
The workshop will take place as follows:
- INTRODUCTION
- PART 1: Presentation of the sector: from the crossroads of General Leclerc to Val de Fontenay
- PART 2: Workshop in sub-groups: collection of opinions / remarks / contributions on the project presented
- PART 3: Restitution of the work of the sub-groups in plenary
- CONCLUSION