Launch of the MECDU consultation!

Ile-de-France Mobilités invites you to give your opinion on the compatibility of urban planning documents (MECDU), which is necessary for the implementation of the project.

From October 16 to November 12, 2023, take advantage of this consultation to express your views on the compatibility of the local urban plan (PLU) of Perreux-sur-Marne.

This regulatory consultation is therefore not intended to discuss the appropriateness of the Bus Bord de Marne project insofar as it has already been submitted to the prior consultation in 2020. The changes to the project will be the subject of a new stage of public consultation during the public inquiry.

What is the MECDU?

The Compatibility of Urban Planning Documents is a procedure that ensures that the project is taken into account by the urban planning document(s), by adapting and modifying some of its regulatory provisions.

Are you interested in this consultation? In order to understand all the tools and help you understand the procedure and its modalities, you will find below:

