Bus

New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay

Public meeting tomorrow: focus on developments in Perreux-sur-Marne and Fontenay-sous-bois

Published on

The project team looks forward to seeing you tomorrow evening to present the progress of the project since the preliminary consultation, with a focus on the developments in Fontenay-sous-Bois and Perreux-sur-Marne.

  • Public meeting Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    Perreux-sur-Marne Town Hall

In the meantime, you can consult the video presentation of the project.

3 other meetings are scheduled:

  • Public meeting Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    Neuilly-sur-Marne City Hall
    Focus on developments in Neuilly-sur-Marne
  • Public meeting Thursday 4 April from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm
    Neuilly-Plaisance village hall
    Focus on developments in Neuilly-Plaisance
  • Meeting travelers
    Monday 25 March from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm
    Forecourt of the Chelles-Gournay bus station
    Focus on the developments in Chelles