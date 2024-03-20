Public meeting tomorrow: focus on developments in Perreux-sur-Marne and Fontenay-sous-bois
The project team looks forward to seeing you tomorrow evening to present the progress of the project since the preliminary consultation, with a focus on the developments in Fontenay-sous-Bois and Perreux-sur-Marne.
- Public meeting Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Perreux-sur-Marne Town Hall
In the meantime, you can consult the video presentation of the project.
3 other meetings are scheduled:
- Public meeting Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Neuilly-sur-Marne City Hall
Focus on developments in Neuilly-sur-Marne
- Public meeting Thursday 4 April from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm
Neuilly-Plaisance village hall
Focus on developments in Neuilly-Plaisance
- Meeting travelers
Monday 25 March from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm
Forecourt of the Chelles-Gournay bus station
Focus on the developments in Chelles