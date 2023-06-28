Newsletter n°1: a new stage of studies is underway

Publication date: May 10, 2021

The first newsletter of the Bus Bords de Marne project has been published. Assessment of the consultation, presentation of future studies and next steps... Find in a few pages all the news of the project.

Following the approval of the consultation report by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 14 April 2021, the studies for the Bus Bords de Marne project are resuming.

Conducted by Île-de-France Mobilités in close partnership with local authorities, these studies will make it possible to collect the technical data necessary for the design of the project, to specify its characteristics and its urban integration, to identify its impacts on the environment and to establish its first socio-economic assessment.

In particular, new road traffic studies will assess the effects of the Bus Bords de Marne project on traffic conditions on the RD34 and more broadly on the adjacent roads, to inform the development choice that will ultimately be brought to the public inquiry.

In addition, the environmental snapshot of the territory, called the "initial state", will be established. Air quality, fauna and flora, noise... Many themes will be studied. The potential impacts of the project, according to different scenarios, will then be assessed.

The results of the studies will gradually be shared with local authorities and project partners, through existing dialogue bodies, and then with associations and the public.

This study phase will extend until the public inquiry, scheduled for 2023.