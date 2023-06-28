New consultation method: Ile-de-France Mobilités makes a toll-free number available to the public

Publication date: December 14, 2020

Do you have an opinion about the Bus Bords de Marne project?

You can submit your contribution on the participatory spaces of the website, and you can also now share your opinion by phone.

The Ile-de-France Mobilité teams are at your disposal on 0 805 38 58 83 (toll-free number) on:

Wednesday 16 December 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday 3 February 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm

These 4 telephone hotlines are organized on adjusted schedules and the duration of each communication will be limited in order to allow the expression of as many people as possible.

Upcoming meetings in January

In addition to these permanences, the Ile-de-France Mobilités teams are doing their utmost to ensure that the physical meetings initially scheduled before the announcement of the lockdown can take place in January. If this was not possible, a remote meeting (videoconference type) would be scheduled.

