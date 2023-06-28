Participate in the next consultation meetings!

Publication date: January 8, 2021

The public consultation on the Bus Bords de Marne project launched on 9 November 2020 will continue until 8 February 2021. The meetings initially scheduled for November and then cancelled due to the lockdown are organised by Île-de-France Mobilités in January and February (see the calendar below). Take advantage of this time of information and exchange to give your opinion. All the contributions collected will feed the reflection of Ile-de-France Mobilités. Residents, users of the former RN34, passengers, companies, associations, communities, etc. : you are all invited to participate!

Participate in the workshops by videoconference

(registration required)

Saturday, January 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Focus workshop on the area

"Leclerc crossroads / Val de Fontenay triangle"

Focus workshop on the area

"ZAC Maison Blanche and Ville-Evrard"

Remote workshops on registration (limit 25 people), by videoconference

Register for the walking workshops here

The number of participants in the workshops is limited. Registration 2 working days before the workshops-walks are required to participate (subject to availability). The participation of people who have not registered in advance cannot be guaranteed.

The project team comes to meet you*, come and find out more

Monday, January 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Meeting of travelers and localities

Forecourt of the Belvaux swimming pool between 2 stops of line 113 – Le Perreux-sur-Marne

Val de Fontenay – Fontenay-sous-Bois station

Avenue du Maréchal Foch in front of the Downtown Market – Neuilly Plaisance

Chelles-Gournay railway station

Bus stop 113 – Place de la résistance – Neuilly-sur-Marne

* Subject to obtaining official authorizations and compatibility with current government measures. Schedules may be readjusted at the last minute in the event of an early curfew. Stay informed in real time on the website and/or by subscribing to the news here.

Call the Toll-Free Number

You can share your opinion by phone. The Ile-de-France Mobilités teams are at your disposal on 0 805 38 58 83 (toll-free number) on:

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday 3 February 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm

The duration of each communication will be limited in order to allow the expression of as many people as possible.

Participate online!

ON THE PARTICIPATORY MAP

You can geotag your opinion, a question or a proposal.

You also have the opportunity to consult and comment on the other proposals.

ON THE NOTICE SUBMISSION FORM

Write a free review or a question in the review form.

Stay informed in real time of any changes related to the health crisis or the next news on the project: subscribe hereto receive an email alert.