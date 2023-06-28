Related project: public inquiry on the Metro 1 extension project

From January 31 to March 2, 2022, the public inquiry on the project to extend metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay is being held, an important step organized by the Val-de-Marne prefecture to learn about and give its opinion on the project.

The project to extend Metro 1 and the Bus Bords de Marne

Led jointly by Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP, this project provides for the creation of 3 new resorts – Les Rigollots, Grands Pêchers and Val de Fontenay. With these three new stations, the extension will offer another transport route to future users of the Bus Bords de Marne connecting to Val de Fontenay. It will provide better service to around 73,500 inhabitants of Vincennes, Fontenay-sous-Bois and Montreuil, and will strengthen the robustness of the transport network through an efficient network. It will provide a major connection with the RER A and E, the future line 15 east of the Grand Paris Express, the future extension of the T1 tramway, as well as the Bus Bords de Marne at Val de Fontenay station. It will provide a reliable and comfortable alternative to the car and thus contribute to the sustainable development objective of the Ile-de-France. 95,000 additional passengers are expected daily on this extension.