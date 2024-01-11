A look back at the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors meeting on 7 December 2023

On 7 December 2023, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the Schematic Plan (SDP) for the Bus Bords de Marne project as well as the investigation file prior to the declaration of public utility (DEUP).

What is the schematic diagram?

The schematic diagram is used to compile the investigation file prior to the declaration of public utility. It defines the functional programme of the operation in terms of urban and environmental integration, operation, safety, intermodality and taking into account the recommendations resulting from the consultation. It further specifies the cost and schedule of the project by considering the risks and potential hazards. The programme will be definitively decided after the public inquiry, at the end of the Preliminary Project studies.

Download the deliberation of the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors by clicking here and the full diagram of principle by clicking here.

The next step? The public inquiry

The project is now continuing with the preparation of the investigation prior to the declaration of public utility. The investigation file, which presents the project and its impact on the environment in detail, will be examined by the State services under the leadership of the Prefecture of Val-de-Marne in conjunction with the Prefectures of Seine-Saint-Denis and Seine-et-Marne.

This file will be available for consultation and comments by the public during the public inquiry, a key regulatory step before the start of work, conducted under the aegis of an independent commission of inquiry. The public inquiry is planned for the second half of 2024, subject to the schedule established by the Prefecture.

Other information meeting(s) may be organised during the year.

To be kept informed of the meetings and dates of the survey, you can subscribe to the project's news here . You will receive an email alert when these dates are known.

The project's website will be updated very soon in line with the content of the schematic diagram.