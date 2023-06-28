A look back at the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors meeting on 8 October 2020

Publication date: October 8, 2020

On 8 October 2020, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP) of the Bus Bords de Marne project as well as the terms and conditions of the preliminary consultation that will be held with residents, local residents, users of the former RN 34, passengers, companies, local associations, local authorities and any other person concerned.

During this meeting, the financing agreement for the detailed studies of the schematic scheme and the public inquiry between the State, the Île-de-France Region and the Departments of Seine-et-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, was also validated for an amount of €2.5 million excluding tax.

Find the deliberation