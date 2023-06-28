A look back at the tests of the bi-articulated bus in Chelles

Publication date: April 20, 2023

On Tuesday 18 April, the teams of the Bus Bords de Marne project, with the help of the transport operators, the City, the municipal police and the Paris Vallée de la Marne Agglomeration Community, carried out turning and docking tests with a 24-metre bi-articulated bus on Avenue du Maréchal Foch and at Chelles-Gournay station. This bus is currently operated on the Metz network and has been made available to Île-de-France Mobilités for these tests.

The objective? To check the compatibility of the developments planned as part of the Bus Bords de Marne project to accommodate the terminus of this new bus rapid transit line which should link Val de Fontenay to Chelles-Gournay by 2030.

This type of bus, which has a higher capacity than the conventional and articulated buses that currently run on line 113, can carry around 150 passengers to meet the mobility needs on this new route in the long term.

Studies are continuing with a view to the public inquiry on the project, which is planned for 2024.

