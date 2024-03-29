Public meeting on Tuesday: focus on developments in Neuilly-sur-Marne
The project team looks forward to seeing you on Tuesday evening to present the progress of the project since the preliminary consultation, with a focus on the developments in Neuilly-sur-Marne
- Public meeting Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Neuilly-sur-Marne City Hall (1 place François Mitterrand)
In the meantime, you can consult the video presentation of the project.
After two other matches in Perreux-sur-Marne and Chelles in recent weeks, a final meeting will be scheduled for Thursday:
- Public meeting Thursday 4 April from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm
Neuilly-Plaisance village hall
Focus on developments in Neuilly-Plaisance