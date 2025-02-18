Public inquiry: favourable opinion on the project!

Following the public inquiry on the Bus Bords de Marne project, which took place from 14 October to 13 November 2024, the independent commission of inquiry has issued a favourable opinion on the application for a declaration of public utility for the project and the compatibility of the planned urban planning documents.

The commission of inquiry considers in particular "after having assessed the advantages and disadvantages of this project, that its balance sheet is positive."

This favourable opinion is accompanied by two reservations and six recommendations.

The reservations concern the safety of flows around the Neuilly-Plaisance station and the abandonment of the planned acquisition of the Pérotin private car park in Chelles.

The recommendations relate to: the analysis of the current travel times of the 113 and the impacts on traffic transfers in the adjacent roads, the comparison of road traffic models with the actual evolution of traffic, the study of several variants (to reduce the risk of congestion on the edge of Neuilly-Plaisance/Le Perreux-sur-Marne, to add a station between the stations rue du Port and Pointe de Gournay), the optimisation of costs and the improvement of the service of bus 113 between now and the commissioning of the project.