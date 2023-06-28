Focus: the insertion configurations of the lanes dedicated to buses
Several lane insertion configurations are possible. Each has advantages and disadvantages and the positioning must be chosen according to the characteristics of the route taken, its uses and its evolution.
Axial tracks: the tracks are located in the centre of the road. This positioning facilitates access to parking (residents, deliveries), the insertion of buses at intersections, the speed and safety of buses, and access to local residents and emergency services. On the other hand, it requires systematic pedestrian crossings to access the platforms located between the bus lanes and the roads.
Example of a side insertion
Side tracks : the tracks are located on one side of the road. This positioning promotes and secures accessibility to the stations from the side where the tracks are located, and makes it possible to maintain parking spaces on the other side of the bus lanes. Conversely, on the side of the bus lanes, it is not possible to maintain parking and crossings to turn into the adjacent streets are complex.
Bilateral lanes: a bus lane is built on each side of the road. Nevertheless, this positioning is intended more for bus lanes than for bus lanes in dedicated lanes equipped with a bus priority system at intersections.
One-way lane: a single lane dedicated to traffic is set up in one direction of traffic. In the other direction, the bus shares the lane with the cars.
Lack of a dedicated bus lane : buses and road traffic share the same lane. Bus traffic is dependent on the fluidity and hazards of road traffic.