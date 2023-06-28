The extension of the RER E to the west in Mantes-la-Jolie (EOLE)

The RER E currently serves three stations in the study area (Chelles, Val de Fontenay and Nogent-le-Perreux). Work is underway to extend the RER E to the west and thus complete the complete crossing of Paris (currently limited to Hausmann – Saint-Lazare). This extension will also make it possible to create a direct link between the Gare du Nord (Magenta underground station) and La Défense. The western terminus will initially be located in the new La Folie district in Nanterre (beyond La Défense, by mid-2024), then in Mantes-la-Jolie (by the end of 2026). When the full line to Mantes-la-Jolie opens, it is planned to split the line into two sub-parts with a common section in Paris. The "West" missions, coming from Mantes-la-Jolie, will then terminate at the RosaParks station. The "East" missions will have Nanterre – La Folie as their terminus.

For more information: https://www.rer-eole.fr/