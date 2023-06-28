The extension of the T1 tramway to Val de Fontenay

The project, under the joint project management of CD93 and RATP, aims to extend the T1 tram line from the current terminus of Noisy-le-Sec (93) to the Val de Fontenay station in Fontenay-sous-Bois (94).

This extension will serve the towns of Noisy-le-Sec, Romainville, Montreuil, Rosny-sous-Bois and Fontenay-sous-Bois, thus improving public transport services in the east of Paris and opening up the districts it crosses. It will also improve the living environment by requalifying the roads used, in particular the A186 sector redeveloped into a landscaped avenue and that of the RD86 in Fontenay-sous-Bois.

In terms of the study area, this extension reinforces the structuring public transport offer in the Val de Fontenay cluster by creating new travel possibilities.

The extension is scheduled to be commissioned by "2027" to the Rue de Rosny station and by "2029" in Val de Fontenay.

For more information: www.t1bobigny-valdefontenay.fr