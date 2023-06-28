The redevelopment of the Chelles-Gournay cluster

Located in the south-west of the town, in the direct vicinity of the RER and Transilien stations, the Chelles-Gournay hub will be served by metro line 16. It is located a few steps from the city centre, and is bordered by the Émile Fouchard Remembrance Park, which will eventually extend to the entrance of the station, to offer travellers the comfort of an immediate arrival in the middle of nature. Eventually, nearly 45,000 passengers will cross paths every day on the station platforms.

For more information: https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/ligne-16/gare-chelles