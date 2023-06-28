Metro line 15 serving Val-de-Fontenay station

Over 23 km, line 15 East will cross 13 municipalities in two departments, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne. It will directly benefit 675,000 inhabitants. It is scheduled to be commissioned by 2030. With the southern and western sections of line 15, it will form a large 75 km ring road all around the capital. The line will stop in Val de Fontenay and Nogent Le Perreux.

For more information: https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/ligne-15-est