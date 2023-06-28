Metro line 16 serving Chelles-Gournay station

Metro line 16 overtakes metro line 15 on a north-eastern arc, in the more distant suburbs, from the Saint-Denis – Pleyel hub. It will connect Saint-Denis – Pleyel to Noisy-Champs in 26 minutes via Le Bourget, Aulnay-sous-Bois, Sevran or Chelles and will thus irrigate Seine-Saint-Denis to the borders of Seine-et-Marne via the service of 10 stations. It will serve the Chelles station in the study area. Commissioning is currently planned in two or three phases. Commissioning of Saint-Denis – Pleyel in Blanc-Mesnil in 2024, Blanc Mesnil in Clichy-Montfermeil in 2026, and commissioning of Clichy-Montfermeil in Noisy-Champs in 2028.

For more information: https://www.grandparisexpress.fr/ligne-16