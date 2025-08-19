New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay
Public Inquiry Phase
Declaration of public utility (2025)
Prefectural decree declaring public utility
Annex N°1 of the prefectural decree: site plan
Annex N°2 of the prefectural decree: general plan of the works
Annex N°3 of the prefectural decree: project declaration
Annex N°4 of the prefectural decree: file for the compatibility of urban planning documents
Bus Bords de Marne project declaration (2025)
Deliberation of the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités on 10/04/2025
Appendices to the deliberation of the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités of 10/04/2025
Report of the Committee of Inquiry (2024)
Report of the Independent Commission of Inquiry
Public Inquiry File (2024)
Guide to Reading the Investigation File
A- Purpose of the investigation
B- Explanatory note
C- Main characteristics of the structures
D- Site plan
E- General plan of the works
F0- Impact study - Preamble
F1 - Impact study - Non-technical summary
F2 - Impact study - Description of the project
F3 - Impact study - Initial state
F4- Impact study - Impacts and measures
F5 - Impact study - Analysis of cumulative impacts
F6 - Impact assessment - Vulnerability to climate change
F7- Impact study - Variants
F8 - Impact assessment - Transport infrastructure
F9 - Impact study - Natura 2000 impact
F10 - Impact study - Authors and methods
G- Socio-economic assessment
H- Summary assessment of expenditure
I- Compatibility of urban planning documents (MECDU)
J1- Appendices - Assessment of consultations and deliberations
J2- Appendices - Environmental Assessment and Response
J3- Appendices - Other Notices
Public Utility Survey (2024)
2024.09 - Notice of investigation
2024.09 - Inter-prefectural order
2024.09 - Annexes to the inter-prefectural order
Schematic Diagram (2023)
2023.12 - Schematic Diagram
54.0 MB
2023.12 - Extract from the Schematic Diagram: insertion boards at the commissioning of the BBM
56.35 MB
2023.12 - Extract from the Schematic Diagram: insertion boards 2 years after the commissioning of Metro 15 in Val de Fontenay
56.4 MB
Deliberations of Ile-de-France Mobilités
Deliberation of the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités on 7/12/2023: Approval of the Schematic
183.3 KB