New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay

Public Inquiry Phase

Declaration of public utility (2025)

Prefectural decree declaring public utility

Annex N°1 of the prefectural decree: site plan

Annex N°2 of the prefectural decree: general plan of the works

Annex N°3 of the prefectural decree: project declaration

Annex N°4 of the prefectural decree: file for the compatibility of urban planning documents

Bus Bords de Marne project declaration (2025)

Deliberation of the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités on 10/04/2025

Appendices to the deliberation of the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités of 10/04/2025

Report of the Committee of Inquiry (2024)

Report of the Independent Commission of Inquiry

Public Inquiry File (2024)

Guide to Reading the Investigation File

A- Purpose of the investigation

B- Explanatory note

C- Main characteristics of the structures

D- Site plan

E- General plan of the works

F0- Impact study - Preamble

F1 - Impact study - Non-technical summary

F2 - Impact study - Description of the project

F3 - Impact study - Initial state

F4- Impact study - Impacts and measures

F5 - Impact study - Analysis of cumulative impacts

F6 - Impact assessment - Vulnerability to climate change

F7- Impact study - Variants

F8 - Impact assessment - Transport infrastructure

F9 - Impact study - Natura 2000 impact

F10 - Impact study - Authors and methods

G- Socio-economic assessment

H- Summary assessment of expenditure

I- Compatibility of urban planning documents (MECDU)

J1- Appendices - Assessment of consultations and deliberations

J2- Appendices - Environmental Assessment and Response

J3- Appendices - Other Notices

Public Utility Survey (2024)

2024.09 - Notice of investigation

2024.09 - Inter-prefectural order

2024.09 - Annexes to the inter-prefectural order

Schematic Diagram (2023)

2023.12 - Schematic Diagram

2023.12 - Extract from the Schematic Diagram: insertion boards at the commissioning of the BBM

Document IMG

Deliberations of Ile-de-France Mobilités

Deliberation of the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités on 7/12/2023: Approval of the Schematic

