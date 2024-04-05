New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay
Preliminary consultation phase
MECDU consultation
MECDU consultation file (2023)
2357K
Report on the MECDU consultation (2023)
1833K
Assessment of the consultation (2020-2021)
Assessment of the consultation
5.4 MB
Summary of the results of the consultation (2020-2021)
2.4 MB
Annexes to the consultation report (2020-2021)
12.3 MB
Objectives and Main Features Dossier (2020)
Objectives and Main Features Folder
15.0 MB
Deliberations of Ile-de-France Mobilités
Île-de-France Mobilités deliberation of 12/10/2023: MECDU consultation
189.9 KB
Île-de-France Mobilités deliberation of 14/04/2021: assessment of the consultation
231.4 KB
Deliberation of the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 8/10/2020: DOCP and modalities of the prior consultation
249.5 KB