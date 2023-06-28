From the Pointe de Gournay to the entrance to Chelles

The project provides for the lanes dedicated to the Bus Bords de Marne to be built in the centre of the road from the Pointe de Gournay to the rue Albert Camus (in the continuity of the previous sequence), then on the north side of the road to the Rue du Port station. This positioning will make it easier for the Bus Bords de Marne to cross two major intersections that will be converted into roundabouts at the end of Rue de Gournay and at the intersection with Avenue du Maréchal Foch and Avenue du Général De Gaulle.

In addition, two lanes of road traffic are maintained on the sequence, one in each direction, in line with the road traffic projections for the project. There are also plans to widen the existing pavements and a cycle path connected to the existing development on Avenue du Général de Gaulle in Chelles. These developments make it possible to preserve and complete the existing tree alignments, and to further vegetate the public space.