From the Pointe de Gournay to the entrance to Chelles
On this section, the Bus Bords de Marne takes the rue de Paris in Neuilly-sur-Marne and the avenue du Maréchal Foch between Gagny, Gournay-sur-Marne and Chelles to the crossroads with the avenue du Général de Gaulle in Chelles. It serves the Pointe de Gournay and Rue du Port stations.
The main issues are:
- Improve the urban quality of the axis and requalify the entrance to Chelles;
- Supporting the development of urban projects in the sector;
- Provide adapted facilities at the main intersections for the different modes of transport;
- Preserve tree alignments as much as possible.
Route and developments selected
View of intent at the Pointe de Gournay station on Avenue Jean-Jaurès, in Neuilly-sur-Marne
The project provides for the lanes dedicated to the Bus Bords de Marne to be built in the centre of the road from the Pointe de Gournay to the rue Albert Camus (in the continuity of the previous sequence), then on the north side of the road to the Rue du Port station. This positioning will make it easier for the Bus Bords de Marne to cross two major intersections that will be converted into roundabouts at the end of Rue de Gournay and at the intersection with Avenue du Maréchal Foch and Avenue du Général De Gaulle.
In addition, two lanes of road traffic are maintained on the sequence, one in each direction, in line with the road traffic projections for the project. There are also plans to widen the existing pavements and a cycle path connected to the existing development on Avenue du Général de Gaulle in Chelles. These developments make it possible to preserve and complete the existing tree alignments, and to further vegetate the public space.
Route and developments selected from the Pointe de Gournay to the entrance to Chelles
Visualize the area in 3D
On board the bus, from station to station, you can discover in 3D video the intention of the final developments of the Bus Bords de Marne in this sector. At each station, a 360° panorama allows you to view the bus shelters and the pedestrian view more precisely (just move the camera with your mouse on a computer or with your index finger on mobile).
Note: these views of intent are intended to give an initial overview of the developments proposed at this stage of the studies. Some aspects are therefore likely to evolve in the course of the studies, or are not shown as they stand, such as road traffic lights.
This version can be viewed on desktop or mobile. A higher definition version will be put online in the coming weeks and can be viewed on computer.