Will the buses and stations be accessible to all? What equipment is planned in the resort?
The project improves travel conditions for passengers. It will be 100% accessible thanks to specific facilities and equipment (guide strips, sound announcements, access ramps, etc.).
All stations will be equipped with a passenger shelter, seating and a real-time information system. They will be equipped with video surveillance systems to ensure the safety of passengers. Ornamental trees will be planted on the platforms and parking spaces for bicycles will be offered near each station.