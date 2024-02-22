What is planned in the short term to improve bus traffic and local services?

The commissioning of the Bus Bords de Marne is scheduled for 2030. Between now and the commissioning of the project, measures have been taken to improve the bus service in the area, in particular to support the arrival of the first inhabitants of the ZAC Maison Blanche, namely:

the extension and reinforcement of bus line 643, effective since 31 August 2020, make it possible to connect the east of the ZAC Maison Blanche to the Chesnay-Gagny station served by the RER E, thus offering an alternative to the RER A for travel to and from Paris;

the evolution of bus line 203, with the relocation of the terminus from rue de Bougainville to Neuilly-sur-Marne since 4 January 2021, to connect the west of the ZAC Maison Blanche to the Neuilly-Plaisance station, via the Parc du Croissant Vert;

following the measurements of the ridership of bus line 113 carried out in the autumn of 2020, the frequency of buses was increased by the RATP on 31 May 2021 (at the beginning and end of peak hours as well as during off-peak hours);

Five standard buses on line 113 were replaced on 20 June 2022 by more spacious articulated buses, then five more in January 2024.

In addition, other short-term improvement avenues are being studied by Île-de-France Mobilités and road managers to reduce the difficulties of bus operation on the former RN34: optimisation of the programming of traffic light junctions, creation of bus lanes on the approach to difficult junctions, implementation of a detection system at junctions to give priority to buses at junctions, Etc.