How are cycling facilities envisaged?

The project provides for the development of continuous cycle paths along the route to promote the use of bicycles. These cycling facilities are integrated into the V4, V9 and V20 axes of the Vélo Île-de-France network on the sections common to the Bus Bords de Marne route. The majority of the route will be equipped with a 4-metre-wide two-way cycle path (outside the station) to the north of the axis. The details of the proposed developments are available in the Project Schematic Diagram (SDP).

Parking spaces for bicycles will be offered near each Bus Bords de Marne station. The Val de Fontenay and Chelles-Gournay hubs as well as the Neuilly-Plaisance RER station will benefit from secure bicycle parking with capacity.