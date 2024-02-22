What are the urban and landscaping developments proposed by the project?

The landscaping treatments proposed along the entire route will help to reduce the strong road character of the former RN34 and to strengthen the natural link with the banks of the Marne. The current mineral aspect of this important and highly trafficked axis will be compensated for by the development of planted sidewalks as soon as the right-of-way is sufficient.

The stations will be dressed up and easily spotted from afar for passengers. The surface of the lanes dedicated to buses will be contrasted to stand out from other road uses. The street furniture in the public space will be designed so as not to obstruct pedestrian paths, while guiding users. It can be customized according to the sectors in coherence with the environment of each municipality crossed. The project also aims to enhance and preserve the urban plant heritage. This is why the conservation of each tree has been studied. In addition, new trees will be planted on the sidewalks.