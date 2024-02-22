Has the consultation continued?

In the guidelines adopted following the preliminary consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to continuing the partnership work undertaken with the local authorities, which have been involved in the construction of the project since its inception. The project was thus refined in close collaboration with local authorities and partners, integrating the lessons learned from the consultation. The steering, monitoring and consultation committees have been maintained. The territorial dialogue thus continued around additional technical data to arrive at a consolidated development scenario for the entire route, forming the Schema of Principle and the Public Utility Inquiry File. This file should be presented to the public inquiry prior to obtaining the declaration of public utility in the second half of 2024.

Île-de-France Mobilités has also undertaken to maintain a system of continuous information and consultation with the public and associations during the development of the principle plan and the investigation file. Two newsletters have been published on the website and distributed throughout the country since the end of the consultation. A consultation for the compatibility of urban planning documents was also held in the autumn of 2023. An information meeting for associations of local residents and mobility users was held in the autumn of 2023. Finally, a continuous information system for the general public is planned for spring 2024 to present the Schematic before the public inquiry.