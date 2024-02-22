Is the project dependent on the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay cluster? What is the alternative if this project is delayed?

The Bus Bords de Marne project provides for the development of a temporary terminus at the Carnot station, in order to ensure a connection with the Val de Fontenay hub (RER A and E, Tramway T1, bus) via the Allée des Sablons as soon as it is commissioned. This temporary terminus will be used in the time interval between the planned commissioning of the Bus Bords de Marne project and the implementation of the new East bus hub of the Val de Fontenay hub.