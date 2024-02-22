New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay
What is planned for the service of the Castermant district, the town hall district and the Terre-Ciel shopping centre in Chelles?
The project will be accompanied by a reorganisation of the local bus network precisely defined shortly before the project is put into service in view of the evolution of uses. Lines other than the Bus Bords de Marne will then make it possible to maintain the service between the Chelles - Gournay station, the town hall and the shopping centre.