Will bus line 113 disappear? What about the other bus lines using the axis?

The Bus Bords de Marne project will be accompanied by a reorganisation of the local bus network which will be precisely defined shortly before the project is commissioned. In particular, it will aim to:

To size the bus offer as closely as possible to the needs observed;

To ensure that the structuring bus lines benefit optimally from the developments carried out;

Maintain the current level of service beyond the route of the Bus Bords de Marne, towards Nogent-sur-Marne on the one hand, and beyond the Chelles station on the other hand, these sectors being currently served by line 113.