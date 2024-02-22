What is the public inquiry? Can we give our opinion?

The public inquiry prior to the declaration of public utility of the project, which should be held in the second half of 2024, will constitute a new stage of public participation and will aim to:

Present the characteristics of the project and the conditions for its integration into its environment, its impacts and the measures to remedy them;

To collect the public's opinion in order to provide useful information for the assessment of the project and to refine the continuation of the studies.

It will be organised under the aegis of an independent Commission of Inquiry which will ensure that the procedure is carried out properly and that the public is properly informed, and which will collect its observations. The Commission of Inquiry will then draw up a report on the progress of the investigation and give its opinion on the project. On the basis of this opinion, the competent authorities will decide on the follow-up to be given to the project.

During the public inquiry, it will therefore be possible to ask questions and give a reasoned opinion on the project. Several modalities of participation will be defined by the Commission of Inquiry and implemented by Île-de-France Mobilités. To be kept informed, subscribe to the news of the site.