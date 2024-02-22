What is an impact study?

The impact study aims to integrate environmental issues and those relating to human health in the territory concerned from the outset of the reflections on the project. It makes it possible to account for the potential or actual effects of the project on the environment, and to analyse and justify the choices made with regard to the issues identified. The project is part of an approach that aims to avoid environmental damage as far as possible, to reduce those that could not be sufficiently avoided and, if possible, to compensate for significant effects that could not be avoided or sufficiently reduced. The impact study shall be attached to the public inquiry file.