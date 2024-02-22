New lineVal de Fontenay < > Chelles - Gournay
Why choose Chelles-Gournay station as your eastern terminus?
In order to encourage connections with other modes of transport, it is essential to plan the passage of the Bus Bords de Marne as close as possible to the stations of the RER E, the Transilien P and the future line 16 of the metro. This is why the terminus of the line will be located within the Chelles-Gournay bus hub.
Two other planned termini were not retained:
- The Terre-Ciel shopping centre: the number of passengers expected between the Terre-Ciel shopping centre and the Chelles-Gournay station is much lower than that which made it possible to size the frequency and capacity of the Bus Bords de Marne; It is therefore preferable to provide this service by other bus line(s) of the local network.
- The town hall of Chelles: the terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne will be sized to accommodate two-articulated clean energy buses; these infrastructures would be difficult to insert at the place of the partial terminus of the current line 113 in front of the town hall of Chelles. In addition, such a terminus would lead to difficulties in the regularity of the Bus between Chelles-Gournay station and the terminus.