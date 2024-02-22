If the number of road lanes is reduced, what will be the impact on local traffic and for motorists who currently use this axis?

The schematic studies made it possible to refine the project's impacts on road traffic according to several iterative scenarios, in close consultation with the local authorities. These in-depth traffic studies revealed a decrease in the future need for car travel in the area, explained by the transfer of part of these trips to public transport on the horizon of the commissioning of metro lines 15 and 16 in Val-de-Fontenay and Chelles.

The results of the modelling and simulations carried out made it possible to size the road capacity as accurately as possible with regard to the needs of the project. Changes to the road profile are planned on part of the route of the Bus bords de Marne, in particular:

In the Hospitals sector in Neuilly-sur-Marne up to the entrance to Chelles, only one lane of traffic will be kept in each direction;

In the centre of Neuilly-sur-Marne, the road profile will be adjusted by eventually switching to one lane of traffic in both directions on certain sections, or by keeping two lanes of traffic towards Paris if the need has been identified.

These changes make it possible to envisage a rebalancing of the public space for the benefit of pedestrians and cyclists, but also to limit the impact of the project on land, parking and alignment trees. In particular, it has been verified as part of the studies that these changes do not deteriorate traffic conditions on the Bords de Marne bus axis and more generally on the entire local network.