What information is available about the site at this stage?

At this stage of the project, the programming of the site has not been defined. It will be so in subsequent studies. However, the impact study already specifies that rules for the organisation of the site will be put in place in order to limit the nuisance: phasing of the work to limit the impact on road traffic, adaptation of periods and times for the noisiest operations, limitation of the speed of traffic of construction machinery on the tracks, watering of construction tracks, etc. A site charter will be put in place to limit these impacts. It will have to be respected by the construction companies.

At the same time, a local communication system will be set up for local residents, motorists and public transport users.