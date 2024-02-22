What will be the characteristics of the rolling stock? Where will the new Bus Operations Centre be built and what is it used for?

To cope with the evolution of demand, the Bus Bords de Marne line will be operated by 24-metre-long electric biarticulated buses with a capacity of around 150 people. The buses will have devices announcing the next stop(s), and the expected time to reach the next pole or terminus. The choice of an electric bus is part of Île-de-France Mobilités' energy transition approach.

As the existing bus operational centres do not have the necessary capacity to receive future buses, a new Bus Operational Centre (COB) will be built as part of the project in Neuilly-sur-Marne, rue Paul et Camille Thomoux, in the abandoned sector of the A103 motorway. It will ensure their upkeep (preventive and corrective maintenance), cleaning and parking at the end of service. In the long term, this centre could be shared with other bus lines in the area that have yet to be defined. This equipment does not pose any danger to local residents.