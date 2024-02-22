When will the bus be put into service?

The Bus Bords de Marne is scheduled to be put into service by 2030. Following the commissioning of metro line 15 in Val de Fontenay, changes will be implemented at the western terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne and on the road capacity of the urban section of Neuilly-sur-Marne.

This provisional timetable for the operation is conditional on obtaining the declaration of public utility, financing and administrative authorisations, and the effective completion of the related operations.