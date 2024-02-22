Is the project dependent on the commissioning of line 15 East?

The western terminus of the Bus Bords de Marne will eventually be organised within the future bus hub to the east of Val de Fontenay in the Péripôle sector, and will offer a direct connection with the RER A, the RER E, and the future lines of metro line 15 and Tramway T1. The creation of this new bus hub will take place at the end of the work on metro line 15. In the interval between the commissioning of the bus hub and that planned for the Bus Bords de Marne, the latter will temporarily have its terminus on rue Carnot in order to ensure, without delay, a connection with the Val de Fontenay hub.

At the same time, the reduction in road capacity proposed along the route of the Bus Bords de Marne is made possible by the reduction in road demand induced by the modal shift from road to public transport when metro lines 15 and 16 arrive in the area. It is planned that this change will be implemented two years after the commissioning of line 15.