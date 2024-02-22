Why aren't there systematically dedicated bus lanes? Isn't this likely to penalise bus traffic?

The Bus Bords de Marne aims to offer a fast, reliable and comfortable means of transport while improving the living environment by renovating the public space. Since the preliminary consultation, the project has been refined by taking into account the opinions of the public, in close consultation with the local authorities, in order to reduce some of the negative impacts of the project, guarantee a balanced sharing of public space and preserve the tree heritage as much as possible. It is in this sense that "mixed" lanes, where buses circulate with other vehicles, have been introduced in several sections of the route. While this type of integration exposes the Bus Bords de Marne to the hazards of traffic, the traffic studies conducted by Île-de-France Mobilités show that the fluidity of traffic on the sections concerned makes it possible to limit these effects. In addition, the Bus Bords de Marne will benefit from a detection system when approaching intersections to limit waiting times at traffic lights, including outside the lanes dedicated to buses.